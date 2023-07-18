Short Interest in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Rises By 58.5%

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the June 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of SPI Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SPI Energy by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 37,584 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in SPI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPI Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
SPI Energy Stock Up 4.4 %
SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SPI Energy had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 160.66%. The company had revenue of $47.19 million during the quarter.
About SPI Energy
SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPI Energy
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.