Short Interest in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Increases By 23.2%

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the June 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 766,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Stagwell Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:STGW traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $8.04. 1,795,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,067. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Stagwell has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $622.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.26 million. Stagwell had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Equities analysts predict that Stagwell will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

In other Stagwell news, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,069.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $150,000,030.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,069.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,663 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,973,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after acquiring an additional 141,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Articles

