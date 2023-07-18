Short Interest in Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Increases By 41.3%

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,932,500 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the June 15th total of 1,367,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 257.7 days.

OTCMKTS SUUIF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,772. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUUIF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

