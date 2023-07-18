Short Interest in Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Decreases By 35.3%

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Texas Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 67,272 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares by 9.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBS traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $12.16. 4,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30. Texas Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $16.41.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 0.62%.

Texas Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Texas Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

