Short Interest in The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFTG) Expands By 50.2%

The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the June 15th total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NFT Gaming Price Performance
NFTG stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.78. 93,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80. NFT Gaming has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $5.15.
About NFT Gaming
