Short Interest in The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFTG) Expands By 50.2%

The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the June 15th total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NFT Gaming Price Performance

NFTG stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.78. 93,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80. NFT Gaming has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $5.15.

About NFT Gaming

The NFT Gaming Company, Inc develops, designs, acquires, and manages games that offer non-fungible tokens. The company develops a digital gaming platform, which provides the company's proprietary games, as well as games developed and published by third parties under the Gaxos name. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

