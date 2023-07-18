Short Interest in Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) Rises By 25.2%

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on THRX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Theseus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.03. 379,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,337. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $14.77.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

