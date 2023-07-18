Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Rises By 50.0%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Price Performance

Shares of TBCP stock remained flat at $10.48 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.55.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

