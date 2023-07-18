Short Interest in Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO) Grows By 31.3%

Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,670,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 14,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 15.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tingo Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of TIO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,117,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,871. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Tingo Group has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $5.69.

Tingo Group ( NASDAQ:TIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $851.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.00 million. Tingo Group had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 14.01%. On average, analysts predict that Tingo Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tingo Group, Inc engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments.

