Short Interest in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Drops By 32.4%

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,500 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the June 15th total of 436,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRST traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.69. 7,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.49. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $51.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.34 million. On average, analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,868.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,241,066. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,868.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,241,066. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Curley acquired 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,002.48. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,146.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,104 shares of company stock worth $369,559 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,793,000 after buying an additional 150,826 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 499.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 109,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 96,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,913,000 after buying an additional 92,483 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 89,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

