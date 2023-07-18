SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA) Short Interest Up 20.0% in June

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of SHUA remained flat at $10.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $11.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHUA. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 399,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 49,085 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth $5,150,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $1,469,000.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services industry in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey.

