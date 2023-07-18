Sierra Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sierra Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Sierra Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,803,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,175,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,061,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,665,000 after purchasing an additional 431,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.71. The company had a trading volume of 657,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,057. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.62 and its 200-day moving average is $140.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

