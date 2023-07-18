Sierra Capital LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sierra Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.16. 174,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,096. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $75.88 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

