Sierra Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sierra Capital LLC cut its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,628.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.68. 515,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110,250. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $39.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.63%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

