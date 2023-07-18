Sierra Capital LLC Sells 8,506 Shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Sierra Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,506 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECC. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 384.2% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 111,665 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter worth about $846,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 59,027 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 68.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 46,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,350. The stock has a market cap of $569.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.86. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.25%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is presently -106.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Point Credit

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Eagle Point Credit from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Further Reading

