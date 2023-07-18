Sierra Capital LLC Sells 9,220 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Sierra Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 31,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 51,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.60. The company had a trading volume of 86,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,935. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.7978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

