Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Signify Stock Performance

Shares of Signify stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00.

Signify Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.643 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th.

Signify Company Profile

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

