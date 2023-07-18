Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Short Interest Up 20.8% in June

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO remained flat at $63.25 during midday trading on Monday. 287,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,731. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.86. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $88.64.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $124.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 15.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

SIMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 18,745 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.