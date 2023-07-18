Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Up 26.1% in June

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the June 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Trading Up 0.1 %

SGAPY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.50. 21,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,395. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63. Singapore Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $20.82.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

Singapore Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.