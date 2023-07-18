SingularityNET Price Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $301.81 million and approximately $23.49 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00021189 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014247 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,119.08 or 1.00057806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002241 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,313,537,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,214,306 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

