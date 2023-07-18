Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Short Interest Update

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,784,600 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the June 15th total of 8,168,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19,641.0 days.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Stock Performance
SBMFF remained flat at $0.43 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.63.
About Sino Biopharmaceutical
