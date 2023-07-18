Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.96

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.96 and last traded at $54.78, with a volume of 1272213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Featured Stories

