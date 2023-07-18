Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 366,400 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the June 15th total of 254,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SKWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SKWD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 113,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,237. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.46.

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $189.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, Director James Charles Hays sold 200,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $4,382,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,975,851 shares in the company, valued at $43,290,895.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 33.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.