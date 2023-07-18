Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.32.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.45 and its 200-day moving average is $108.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

