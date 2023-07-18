SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Short Interest Down 36.8% in June

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the June 15th total of 189,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Activity at SmartFinancial

In other SmartFinancial news, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,548.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Austin Ogle bought 2,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,751.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,856.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,548.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,429 shares of company stock worth $228,219 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartFinancial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SmartFinancial Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on SMBK. StockNews.com upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 22,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,378. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.87. The company has a market cap of $380.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.73.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $42.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

See Also

