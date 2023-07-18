Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Shares Up 6.2%

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.78. 1,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Solitron Devices Stock Up 6.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25.

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter.

Solitron Devices Company Profile

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

