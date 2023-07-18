Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) Short Interest Down 37.5% in June

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,770,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 15,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SOND shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sonder from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Sunday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Sonder from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sonder from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Sonder alerts:

Sonder Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOND traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 646,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,630. Sonder has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $130.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sonder ( NASDAQ:SOND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $120.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. Sonder had a negative net margin of 51.65% and a negative return on equity of 4,207.08%.

In related news, CFO Dominique Bourgault purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonder

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonder during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sonder by 189.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Sonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sonder by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29,075 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonder

(Get Free Report)

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.