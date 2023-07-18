SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 129.8% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 2.5 %

SOUNW stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,901. SoundHound AI has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

