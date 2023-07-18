Sourceless (STR) Price Hits $0.0285 on Top Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, Sourceless has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $597.71 million and approximately $39.90 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00021241 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014273 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,184.76 or 1.00062078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002237 BTC.

About Sourceless

STR is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02846257 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $36.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

