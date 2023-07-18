South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Down 28.3% in June

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the June 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

South32 Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SOUHY stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $13.30. 70,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,396. South32 has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $17.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SOUHY. Macquarie upgraded South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on South32 from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 255 ($3.33) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded South32 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on South32 from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South32 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.33.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

