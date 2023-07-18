Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Trading Down 6.8%

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) was down 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 9,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 153,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.54 price target on Southern Silver Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Southern Silver Exploration alerts:

Southern Silver Exploration Trading Down 6.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$59.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19.

Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 34,415 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Silver Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.