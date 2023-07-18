S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $419.31

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $419.31 and last traded at $418.97, with a volume of 76710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $417.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,184,777. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

