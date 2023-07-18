Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Short Interest Update

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,443,700 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the June 15th total of 2,781,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 101.7 days.

Spartan Delta Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:DALXF traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.36. 133,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,044. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DALXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. CIBC lowered shares of Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered shares of Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

