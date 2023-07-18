SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, reaching $348.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,348. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $348.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.13.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

