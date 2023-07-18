SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.9% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,854,000 after buying an additional 2,257,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,555,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,372,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.17. 601,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,727. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

