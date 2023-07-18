SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.18

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.18 and last traded at $53.16, with a volume of 736806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $48.43.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after buying an additional 46,911 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after buying an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 110,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 27,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.