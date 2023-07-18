SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.93

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.93 and last traded at $43.90, with a volume of 7746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.77.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $964.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average is $39.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFIV. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 830,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39,702 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 461,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 135,665 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 179,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 20,160 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,494,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

