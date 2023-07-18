SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 11.3% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $21,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,586,000,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $494.94. The company had a trading volume of 379,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,056. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $499.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $463.11 and its 200 day moving average is $462.30.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.