Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £120 ($156.90) to £113 ($147.75) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

OTCMKTS SPXSF opened at $131.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.29. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of $109.35 and a 12-month high of $148.70.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

