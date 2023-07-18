Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Sets New 1-Year High at $179.59

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $179.59 and last traded at $179.40, with a volume of 1066487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.64.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Spotify Technology by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Spotify Technology by 148.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.