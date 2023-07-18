Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR) Short Interest Update

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SVIIR traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.15. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,623. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.29.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP now owns 801,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 201,100 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 46.1% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 730,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 230,616 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.