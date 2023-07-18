SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.52

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.52 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 20409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.
SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70.
SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund
About SRH Total Return Fund
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
