SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.52

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.52 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 20409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

About SRH Total Return Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in SRH Total Return Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,093,000. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $43,476,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 437,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 72,330 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

