SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Short Interest Up 25.4% in June

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the June 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 165.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $60.62. 461,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,528. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.43.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

