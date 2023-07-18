Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 466,800 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the June 15th total of 282,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Star Equity Price Performance

Shares of Star Equity stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 161,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,011. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.49. Star Equity has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Star Equity will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 27,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $33,274.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,275,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Mitchell I. Quain acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,099.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 27,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $33,274.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,275,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 307,006 shares of company stock valued at $307,717. 28.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Star Equity by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

About Star Equity

(Get Free Report)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.