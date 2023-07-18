Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Short Interest Up 26.0% in June

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,900 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 192,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 350,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Starbox Group Price Performance

Shares of STBX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 208,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,182. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. Starbox Group has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $46.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STBX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbox Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbox Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbox Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbox Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbox Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 0.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbox Group

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

