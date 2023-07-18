Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) PT Lowered to $24.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of STWD opened at $20.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.59. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.