Status (SNT) Trading Up 9.3% Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. Status has a market capitalization of $97.60 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017190 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00021392 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014205 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,192.11 or 1.00041794 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,753,076 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,753,075.744024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02603754 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $5,702,311.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.