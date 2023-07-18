Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.
Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.
Shares of SCM stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.76. 79,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,837. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $307.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. 11.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on SCM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
