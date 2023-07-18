Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

Shares of SCM stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.76. 79,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,837. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $307.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $24.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. 11.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SCM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Further Reading

