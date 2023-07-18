Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Short Interest Update

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,400 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 488,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $106,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,566.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,164,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $106,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,566.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,674,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 66,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ STRL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.24. 416,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,586. Sterling Infrastructure has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.