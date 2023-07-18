Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Short Interest Update

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the June 15th total of 791,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 834.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group Price Performance

STVN stock traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €31.82 ($35.75). 210,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,681. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.23. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €13.71 ($15.40) and a one year high of €33.56 ($37.71). The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.13 ($0.15) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of €255.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €250.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Stevanato Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.0577 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.