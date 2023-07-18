Stifel Nicolaus Trims Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Target Price to C$5.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TNEYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$6.25 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $4.11.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. Its oil and natural gas properties are the Cardium, Clearwater, Charlie Lake, and Enhanced Oil Recovery assets located in the province of Alberta, Canada.

